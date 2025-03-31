Kings' Adrian Kempe Joins Elite NHL Goal Scorers
The Los Angeles Kings scored a season-high eight goals against the San Jose Sharks to give them their 41st victory of the campaign. The win gave them a two-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division.
The Kings' victory was also highlighted by winger Adrian Kempe netting his 30th and 31st goals of the season. With his latest tallies, Kempe has reached the 30-goal mark for the third time in the last four seasons. His goal scoring has exceeded consistency and pushed him into the elite tier of scorers in the NHL.
For the Kings' head coach, Jim Hiller, there isn't much question about Kempe's status as a goal scorer. Speaking to reporters after the victory, Hiller made it clear that the 29-year-old winger is now amongst the best in the league.
“You start putting seasons like that together in a row," he said. "You start to become one of the elite goal scorers in the League."
Through 73 games, he's up to 31 goals and and 60 points. Kempe is a veteran of over 600 NHL games, but his last 310 games over the past four seasons have been an offensive explosion. He's netted 135 goals in that span, which ranks 21st in the entire NHL. His totals are more than players like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner, and New York Rangers MVP candidate Artemi Panarin.
There are multiple reasons why Kempe has developed into such a strong offensive weapon. He has a cannon of a shot. According to NHL EDGE, he's recorded 175 shots on goal at 70 miles per hour or faster. His 103 shots recorded between 70 and 80 MPH rank in the 98th percentile of all NHL skaters this season, and his 70 shots between 80 and 90 MPH rank in the 99th percentile.
He's also explosive on his skates. His top speed recorded this season clocked in at 23.26 MPH, faster than 93% of other NHL skaters this season.
What stands out the most is how aggressive he is with his offensive chances. His shooting and skating speeds have always been excellent, but his determination and forcefulness have become a regular part of his game. He commands the puck and creates once it's there. It's been a steady and consistent addition to his game over the past few years, and that's made the difference between being a decent and elite scorer.
As a result, he's scored 28 goals or higher in four straight seasons, including a career high of 41 goals during the 2022-2023 campaign. He's doing it again this year, and the Kings on the verge of Stanley Cup contention while joining the elite goal scorers in the NHL.
