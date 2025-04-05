Ducks Show Growth in Another Rough Season
Like some of their peers in the Western Conference, the Anaheim Ducks are in the midst of a long, long rebuild, but the light at the end of the tunnell may be a bit closer for them.
The Ducks were officially eliminated from postseason contention following Thursday's 4-1 road loss to the Calgary Flames, marking their seventh-straight season with no playoffs. After making the playoffs for six-straight years prior to this drought, it's been a rough stretch in Orange County.
It became clear pretty early on that the Ducks would be out of the playoffs once again this season. They started the year at 4-7-2, and if that didn't kill their slim postseason hopes, a five-game losing streak in early December definitely did.
On the ice, it's hard to ignore just how bad Anaheim's special teams have been this season. The Ducks have a dreadful power play percentage of just 12.5 percent, which ranks 31st in the NHL and is more than nine full points below league average. Their penalty kill isn't much better, as they rank 28th in the league at 73.5 percent.
That said, there are still some newfound reasons for optimism in Anaheim.
Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken a major step forward in his second season, currently boasting 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 69 games. The same can be said for 2021 No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish, who has a career-high 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 69 games in his fourth season.
The Ducks also have a budding young core on the blue line. Jackson LaCombe and Drew Helleson are both 24 years old, while Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov are both just 21. LaCombe in particularly has emerged as a potential No. 1 defenseman of the future with 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 68 games while averaging 22 minutes of ice time.
It's been a rough past few years for the Ducks, and it may be a bit longer before they can truly compete, but it seems like they may finally be turning a corner this year.
