Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov to Record-Setting Extension
The Minnesota Wild have signed superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year extension worth $17 million annually ($136 million total value), which will keep him in the State of Hockey through the 2033-34 season. ESPN's Kevin Weekes first reported the deal while TSN and The Athletic's Chris Johnston first reported the exact value.
It's the largest contract in NHL history in terms of both annual value, surpassing the eight-year deal worth $14 million annually that Leon Draisaitl signed with the Edmonton Oilers last summer, and total value, surpassing a 13-year deal worth $124 million that Alex Ovechkin signed with the Washington Capitals way back in 2008.
Kaprizov, 28, is entering the final year of a five-year deal worth $9 million annually ($45 million total value) that he signed back in 2021.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Kaprizov has been one of the very best players in the NHL since entering the league in 2020-21. In 319 NHL games, the Russian forward has 185 goals and 386 points with a plus-71 rating while averaging over 20 minutes of ice time. He also has 15 goals and 21 points in 25 postseason games.
Kaprizov unfortunately only played 41 games last season, but still put up monster numbers with 25 goals and 56 points. He was also the team's leading scorer in the playoffs with five goals and nine points in a six-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Wild know they have a special player on their hands, and they made it a priority to extend him this offseason. However, doing so was more difficult than perhaps they anticipated. Kaprizov reportedly turned down an eight-year deal worth $16 million annually, fueling speculation that he could leave next summer.
Fortunately for the Wild, they avoided the crisis and managed to lock their superstar up long-term.
Minnesota has been a good team with Kaprizov leading the way, but postseason success has remained elusive. The Wild have lost in the first round in each of their past eight postseason appearances and haven't won a series since 2015. They've also made it past the second round just once in their 25-year history, which came all the way back in 2003.
If they're ever going to get over the hump, though, then keeping Kaprizov around was an absolute must, and they accomplished that goal.
