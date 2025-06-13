Oilers' Leon Draisaitl Sets Record With Latest Clutch Goal
After a 6-1 blowout loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl delivered an empassioned speach encouraging his teammtes to turn the page and move forward.
So, it's only fitting that he would be the hero his team needed in Game 4.
Draisaitl assisted on two second-period goals to help the Oilers climb out of an early 3-0 deficit, but more importantly, scored the game-winner when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky five-hole 11:18 into overtime to give the Oilers a 5-4 win and cap off a thrilling comeback. It may not have been the flashiest goal of his career, but it was undoubtedly the biggest as it tied the series 2-2 heading back to Edmonton.
In the process, Draisaitl etched his name into the record books once again. That was his fourth overtime goal of these playoffs, the most ever by one player in a single postseason. Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers, 2023), Corey Perry (Anaheim Ducks, 2017), Maurice "Rocket" Richard (Montreal Canadiens, 1951) and Mel Hill (Boston Bruins, 1939) all had three in one postseason.
“I think that once again shows you and tells you that our group never quits, right?” Draisaitl said, per NHL.com. “I think we believe that no matter how bad it is, if we get over that hump of adversity, we’re going to keep pushing. We’re going to keep coming, keep coming and, eventually, it’ll break.
“You know, we don’t want to be in these situations too many times. But when they happen, I think we’re great at it.”
Scoring four overtime goals in one postseason is of course extremely clutch in its own right, but Draisaitl has taken it a step further than either that. The Hart Trophy winner scored in Game 4 in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings to tie the series 2-2 going back to the City of Angels. He scored in Game 2 of the second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead coming home. Most recently, he scored in Game 1 of the final to get the Oilers on the board first.
Without Draisaitl's heroics, the Oilers likely aren't even close to being where they are now.
“(Regarding) Leon, I don’t know what could be said that really conveys what he brings to our team, not only just as a player,” Knoblauch said. “He has elevated his play in the toughest moments. Playoffs are tough but look how many overtime goals he’s scored …
“He knew that if we had a chance to get back into this series and change the momentum, our best players had to step up and play well. And I believe all of our best players did that today.”
If the Oilers end up winning this series, Draisaitl's Conn Smythe Trophy case will be tough to match.
