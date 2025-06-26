Wild Trade Depth Forward to Kraken
The Seattle Kraken are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024-25 season and will have extra reinforcements from the Minnesota Wild. First reported by Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Kraken are acquiring forward Frederick Gaudreau from the Wild.
Friedman states that a Kraken draft pick is heading to the Wild in the deal. Gaudreau spent four seasons with the Wild, appearing in 307 games in Minnesota.
Gaudreau, 32, is a veteran of eight NHL seasons between the Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators. Mostly used as a depth forward option, he has played 410 games at the NHL level with 61 goals and 91 assists for 152 career points.
This past season, Gaudreau notched 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points in all 82 games played with the Wild. His career year came during his first season with the Wild in 2021-22, putting up 44 points (14G-30A) in 76 games.
The following year, Gaudreau notched 19 goals in all 82 games played.
The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta was the first to report that a 2025 fourth-round selection was the pick heading to the Wild.
Gaudreau carries a $2.1 million salary cap hit and has three years remaining on his deal.
Despite being a depth forward, Gaudreau has carved out a respectable career for himself. He'll continue to chase down more success with the Kraken as they look to rekindle the flame they had in their first few seasons as an NHL franchise.
