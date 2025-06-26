Mammoth Add Young Forward From Sabres
As they prepare for their second season in the NHL, the Utah Mammoth are bolstering their roster with a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. The Mammoth have acquired forward J.J. Peterka from the Sabres in exchange for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward prospect Josh Doan.
Peterka is far from a new name on the trade block, as the Sabres have been fielding calls regarding him for several months. The Mammoth emerged as winners of the Peterka sweepstakes and didn’t have to sacrifice any draft picks.
At 23 years old, Peterka has played in 238 career games with the Sabres and was originally a second-round pick of theirs in 2020. Over his three year career, Peterka has scored 67 goals and 83 assists for 150 total points.
In 2024-25, with his name appearing all over the trade rumor mill, Peterka scored 27 goals and 41 assists for a career-high 68 total points.
Peterka is joining a Mammoth team hungry to make a difference in the NHL as soon as possible after relocating from the Arizona Coyotes.
Kesselring played all 82 games with the Mammoth in their inaugural season in Utah, recording 29 points (7G-22A) from the blue line. In 156 career games, he has posted 12 goals and 41 assists for 53 total points.
Doan is just about ready to shed the prospect label at 23 years old and 62 career games under his belt. In that time, he has picked up 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points. In 51 games played in 2024-25 he picked up seven goals and 12 assists for 19 total points.
Kesselring and Doan are heading to Buffalo where they are riding the longest active playoff drought among any of the four major North American sports leagues. At 14 seasons, the Sabres and their fans are desperate for a return to playoff hockey.
