Wild Named Favorite to Land Top Free Agent
The Minnesota Wild hope to make a big splash over the offseason to catapult the organization into the Stanley Cup conversation. With free agency closing in, the Wild are emerging as a favorite to land one of the top available wingers.
According to insider Nick Kypreos, the Wild are the leading favorite to land former Vancouver Canucks scorer Brock Boeser. Speaking on Leafs Morning Take, he discussed the latest update on the 28-year-old winger.
The signing would be a homecoming for Boeser, born in Burnsville, Minnesota. He went through the United States Team Development Program before logging a few years with the University of North Dakota.
Boeser has been one of the top scoring wingers for the Canucks over the course of his NHL career. He’s surpassed the 20-goal mark six times with Vancouver, including a career best 40 goals during the 2023-2024 season. Over 554 NHL games, he’s scored 204 goals, 230 assists, and 434 points.
If this signing culminates, one question that emerges is what happens to the Wild's center depth? In addition to being linked to top free agents like Boeser, there has been tons of noise surrounding their own restricted free agent.
Center Marco Rossi is due for a new contract, and it's entirely possible the Wild do not give him one. The 23-year-old center just recorded 60 points in 82 games, a 20-point increase from the season prior. Still, he and Minnesota are reportedly far off on an extension.
If the Wild add Boeser, but lose Rossi, there is a significant void at the center position. Rossi has the most upside of any center on the NHL roster. Without him, the only top-six center is Joel Eriksson Ek, who is ideally suited for second-line responsibilities and ice time. Still, the excitement of bringing a hometown kid back to the Wild is a move the team is unlikely to pass up.
