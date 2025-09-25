Wild Unveil 25th Anniversary Jersey

Breakaway on SI

The Minnesota Wild will celebrate their 25th anniversary in style this season.

The 2025-26 NHL season is home to major anniversaries for several franchises. Most notably, the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers are all celebrating their centennial seasons this year, becoming the last of the Original Six teams to do so.

In contrast, the Minnesota Wild celebrating their 25th anniversary doesn't seem as grand on the surface, but it definitely is for the franchise and the fans. So, just like those other teams, they're breaking out a special jersey for the occasion.

The Wild unveiled their 25th anniversary jerseys that pay homage to the team's original white jerseys, which they primarily wore at home from 2000-03 and on the road from 2003-07. However, instead of the tan/beige color they've made a core part of their identity, these jerseys feature a metallic gold similar to what the Vegas Golden Knights use as an accent color. It's an appropriately flashy look for

The Wild will wear these jerseys four times this season (all at home), which is fewer than other alternates, but helps the occasion feel a bit more special. They'll debut them on Oct. 28 against the Winnipeg Jets, then wear them again against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 4, the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 21 against the Nashville Predators and the Florida Panthers on Jan. 24.

All four games will also feature all-arena giveaways featuring a bobblehead of an iconic Wild player - in order: Marian Gaborik, Mikko Koivu, Jared Spurgeon and Kirill Kaprizov - and other memorabilia.

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov
May 1, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (97) takes a shot on goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Minnesota's hockey history is vast and deep (it's called the State of Hockey for a reason), but the Wild are one of the NHL's youngest franchises, as they replaced the Minnesota North Stars after that team moved south and became the Dallas Stars in 1993.

Unfortunately, the Wild haven't had as much success in their first 25 years as they would've liked. They started off well as they made the Western Conference Final in 2003, just their third year of existence, and while they suffered a sweep against the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (now just the Anaheim Ducks), they looked like a team to watch very early in their history.

However, they've won just two playoff series since then and have lost in the first round in each of their past eight postseason appearances.

There is hope that the Wild can break out some time in the future, but that relies on signing Kaprizov - who's entering the final year of his deal - to a long-term contract.

