Canadiens Prospect Could Exceed Expectations
The Montreal Canadiens took a chance on Florian Xhekaj, who was known more for his fisticuffs and rough-and-tumble play than his scoring, though he showed signs of something more.
Eric Engels of Sportsnet believes that Xhekaj could be much better than anybody had thought initially, thanks to the way he translated his scoring and agitator style to the professional game. Xhekaj had the size and strength in junior to overwhelm opponents, but that doesn't always work out when transitioning from a league like the Ontario Hockey League to a place like the American Hockey League.
Many players who didn't carve out a niche in junior, such as penalty killing or playing on the power play, often fizzle out. What they believed they could be before turning pro has changed. But that isn't the case with Xhekaj, as Engels explained.
Xhekaj, like older brother Arber, whose path is a little different, always believed that he just had to work hard and leave it all on the ice. So, the skilled plays that Xhekaj displayed in junior, while rather scarce for a player who was able to pull off so many in the pros, have shown that Florian's potential could potentially be higher than Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes believed on draft day.
I'm not sure anybody expected Xhekaj to score beyond 10 goals, and the penalty minutes prove that Xhekaj wasn't a guy coming into the Laval Rocket lineup who was scared to take too many penalties. But rather a player who embraced what makes him successful and turned it into a positive, despite his penalty minutes (124) being rather high, for any player, but especially a first-year pro.
According to Elite Prospects.com, Xhekaj will enter the season at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, which is about 15 pounds heavier and two inches taller than he was when he was drafted.
Xhekaj plays a mature physical game, and that was apparent from the outset, but now with the Canadiens needing some beef and grit in their bottom-six, Xhekaj could be a dark horse to make the team out of camp. Having another enforcer to keep the opposition in check will only benefit and allow the skilled players to do what they do best.
Another season in the AHL could be just what the doctor order for Xhekaj, but in the event that he outplays or plants a seed during NHL training camp, he could find himself on the team from day one, but more likely be one of the first call ups, should an injury occur.
