Brother of Canadiens Defenseman is an Underrated 'Unicorn'
The Xhekaj family story is one of the best feel-good, "got it out of the mud" stories across the NHL.
Arber, the elder Xhekaj brother, made the Canadiens roster as an undrafted player and then enamored the Bell Centre faithful in short order.
Florian, the younger of the brothers, was looked at as a reach when he was drafted 101st overall in the 2022 NHL draft.
But that didn’t deter Montreal Canadiens Director of European scouting Nikolai Bobrov, who went to bat and called Xhekaj a unicorn. Xhekaj has responded in a way that has made Bobrov look brilliant.
His debut professional season is over, but Xhekaj developed a knack for scoring clutch goals. It sometimes makes you wonder if he’s aware that he’s still an AHL rookie.
Florian is the exact power forward that the Canadiens need, and as he gets bigger and stronger, his confidence will continue to skyrocket.
Hughes knew that Xhekaj hadn’t scratched his offensive potential yet, but Xhekaj's rookie season with the Rocket was a stunning masterpiece.
Through 69 games en route to a Calder Cup playoff berth, Florian recorded 24 goals and 11 assists for 35 points.
The Canadiens' training camp in September is going to be interesting for an array of reasons, and one of the most noteworthy reasons is monitoring what Florian Xhekaj is doing.
A playoff hopeful in 2025-26, the Canadiens will benefit from the services that Florian is capable of executing.
The burning question is whether the Canadians 2022 draft unicorn is ready for the NHL or not.
Certainly, his experience from the AHL playoffs and another big offseason will put the younger Xhekaj in a position to shake the Bell Centre come September, but how influential will that be on Marty and the Canadiens?
The Canadiens' forward core has only Josh Anderson and Michael Pezzetta, and one very likely won't be in the mix next season. Xhekaj would fill a role, quite successfully, but bring some grit to an otherwise rather physically unintimidating forward corps.
Xhekaj brings a nice element of smashmouth, in-your-face hockey, and has no problem mixing it up in the corners and around the net. His game is mature, and in front of the net, he resembles a veteran.
Those sound like the exact elements that the Canadiens bottom six would benefit from. He can do what Pezzetta does, but much better, and he has a nice scoring touch. Perhaps he can reach Anderson-prime totals.
First, just getting his shot is the No. 1 priority for Xhekaj.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!