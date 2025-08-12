Canadiens' Goaltending In Good Spot
The Montreal Canadiens are one of the most storied and successful franchises in the NHL history, and a big part of that has been their fantastic goaltending.
Patrick Roy, Ken Dryden and Jacques Plante have spoiled fans of the past, and had their names etched on Stanley Cups, and because of that, the fanbase has become accustomed to having an elite masked man between the pipes.
Carey Price is another example, a guy that was the team's best player for the majority of his career, and with a little extra help, he could have potentially had his name carved into Lord Stanley, but it didn't work out that way.
With Price's playing days behind him, Samuel Montembeault has emerged as the starter for the Canadiens, and established himself a legitimate number one goaltender, who can be relied upon for 60-plus starts, and the majority of playoff starts. Last year he got hurt, however, and that is where Jakub Dobes stepped in, and earned the team their lone win of the playoffs.
Dobes, 24, reminds many of the big goaltender's the Canadiens have employed over the years, mainly Dryden and Price. Guys who were so large that they didn't need to exert a ton of energy, but instead were masters at their position, and elite at taking away angles, thanks to their combination of size and playing ability.
There is no telling where management wishes to go with their goaltending over the next few seasons, and Montembeault is closing in on his thirties. A willingness to select, on average, one goaltender in each of the draft's since taking over as general manager, has been a constant for Hughes, who values the position, that is arguably the most important in the sport.
Right now it would be unwise to trade Montembeault, who has been the backbone of the Canadiens since taking the reigns from Price. But, should Dobes continue progressing, he could well usurp Montembeault.
Then there is the case of Jacob Fowler, who is set to play his first professional season, after getting his feet wet with the Laval Rocket, at the end of the AHL regular season, and into the Calder Cup playoffs. Fowler is widely viewed as the heir-apparent to Price, and all eyes around the city of Montreal will be on the stud goaltender.
Goaltender's are infamous for taking a bit more time to develop and emerge as NHL-ready than any other position, so Fowler won't be rushed. But in the event that he has a stellar debut season with the Rocket, and shows up at camp in 2026-27 with a point to prove, the Canadiens tremendous run of goaltending could pay off in a big way once again.
24 Stanley Cups have set a high standard in Montreal, and their current group of goaltenders, from the NHL to the AHL, and across many other leagues are hoping to be the next guy that helps bring the Cup back to Canada for the first time since 1993.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!