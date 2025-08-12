Canadiens Looking to Trade Superstar Goalie's Contract
Despite his contract still lingering on the Montreal Canadiens books, superstar goalie Carey Price has no plans of playing in the NHL again. Still with a year remaining on his contract, the Canadiens are looking for a smarter way of handling the end of Price’s deal.
Teams often trade contracts of players when they’ve ended their careers early, and the Canadiens are no stranger to this situation. The Canadiens traded Hall of Fame defenseman Shea Weber’s contract to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022.
A similar situation seems to be on the horizon in the final year of Price’s contract according to a source with RG.
“The Canadiens are taking a pulse on the NHL trade market and seeing where they fit in,” the source told RG. “All eyes are on that September 1 date when it comes to Carey Price.”
Even more from RG, once Price’s $10.5 million is off the books, the Canadiens will have more room to take big swings on the trade market.
“Once Price’s contract is moved, and they actually have real cap space, there is potential for a subsequent move,” the source said to RG. “The Canadiens don’t want to use off-season LTIR right now and they don’t want to sacrifice a roster player.”
So far, the Canadiens were involved in one of the bigger trades of the offseason, pulling off a sign-and-trade with the New York Islanders to acquire star defenseman Noah Dobson. Late-summer trades wouldn’t be anything new for the Montreal front office, either.
General manager Kent Hughes and executive vice president Jeff Gorton acquired Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets in mid-August of last year.
“Hughes and Gorton often get a second wind in the month of August and September to make trades, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all,” the source told RG. “It wouldn’t be shocking to see them pull off a trade once Price’s contract is off the books.”
The Canadiens are trying to balance a successful future while capitalizing on the huge steps they took last season as a surprise playoff team. With one of the youngest rosters in the NHL, the Canadiens have the potential to once again be a powerhouse in the future.
If they can find a way to utilize the extra cap space, they can expedite their process of becoming a strong force in the league.
