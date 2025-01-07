Canadiens Heater Lands Them in Playoff Spot
It wasn’t long ago that the Montreal Canadiens were sitting in dead last in the Eastern Conference. Ever since the American Thanksgiving, however, the Canadiens have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL with a 12-7-1 record in 20 games.
With recent wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and most recently the Vancouver Canucks, the Canadiens find themselves in a playoff spot for the first time this season.
Through 40 games played, the Canadiens have a 19-18-3 record for 41 standings points and the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Pittsburgh Penguins also have 41 points, but a worse points percentage; and the Ottawa Senators are a point behind with two games in hand.
Regardless of where other teams sit, the Canadiens have worked their way up the tight race in the East to put themselves firmly in the playoff conversation. After quite a few struggles to start the year, the Habs seem to finally be putting it all together.
Patrik Laine is currently out with an illness, but he returned from his preseason injury with a torrid pace. The goaltending of Sam Montembeault has stepped up while Jakub Dobes has impressed in his first two outings.
Cole Caufield has been creeping towards elite player status with a team-leading 22 goals on the year. Captain Nick Suzuki also leads the way with 41 points (12G-29A) in 40 games.
No one is blowing guys out of the water with their production in Montreal, but there has been a solid spread of scoring throughout the lineup. 14 players on the Canadiens roster have 10 or more points with five having scored at least 10 goals.
It won’t be easy for one of the youngest teams in the NHL to maintain their spot in the playoffs, especially with trade interest picking up around certain names, but they have nothing to lose this year. Sure, they want to take steps forward, but their young core is one of the best in the NHL and is only going to get better with each passing year.
Playing important hockey games will be huge for the growth of the youngsters and won’t tarnish their prospect pool.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!