Canadiens Hunting for Playoff Spot With Stellar Goaltending
The Montreal Canadiens were one of the hottest teams in the NHL through the month of December. In 14 games, the Canadiens put up a 9-5-0 record, with a ton of help coming from the arrival of Patrik Laine after he recovered from an preseason injury.
While Laine has been scoring at a fantastic pace, he’s not the only reason the Canadiens have moved to within a few points of a playoff spot. Their goaltending has found a new rhythm with Sam Montembeault leading the way.
“They’ve won six of the last seven, but they’ve only allowed 13 goals,” former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau said on TSN. “That’s the biggest difference to me. They’re not allowing any goals. I think they’ve settled their goaltending.”
Ever since being announced as a member of Team Canada’s goalie group for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Montembeault has been one of the top goalies in the NHL. Through December, he went 8-4-0 with a shutout and a .909 save percentage.
People may not have agreed with the Montembeault inclusion on Team Canada, but he’s proving to be deserving of his spot.
While Montembeault has taken the brunt of the workload, he hasn’t been working alone. One game stands out from their current lengthy road trip that has included multiple back-to-back situations.
23-year-old netminder Jakub Dobes made his NHL debut against the reigning Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers and shut them out. Dobes stopped all 34 shots he faced for his first career win and shutout in his first career NHL appearance.
The Canadiens lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in the first half of their latest back-to-back, and they are sure to see Dobes get his second crack at the NHL against the Colorado Avalanche.
Moving forward, with just three points separating them from a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canadiens will have to decide what direction they want to take their season. Is it time to go for it or continue to lose this season with the hopes of another high draft pick.
The cupboard is already pretty well stocked in Montreal as they look to the future with one of the top prospect corps in the NHL. Sneaking into the playoffs this year wouldn’t be a bad thing and might even help develop some of the young stars who have never experienced the NHL playoffs.
Plus, the last time the Canadiens were a surprise addition to the postseason they made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.
