Why Canadiens Center Chose Montreal Over Money

The Montreal Canadiens fourth line center potentially left money on the table when signing his deal, but he picked familiarity over more money.

Apr 27, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans (71) plays the puck against the Washington Capitals during the second period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Jake Evans welcomed twins this offseason, but well before he was ready to officially become a dad, he signed a deal with the Montreal Canadiens that ensured he would be with the team through the 2028-29 season. Looking back on it now, the deal was a confirmation that Evans loved Montreal and wanted to raise his kids, while trying to help the Canadiens raise an eventual Stanley Cup banner.

In the recently released second season, fourth episode of The Rebuild: Inside The Canadiens, Evans addressed the media, deflecting any question about doubts caused by signing a four-year $11.4 million deal on March 4. Evans, while known less for his offensive abilities, could have potentially been a hot commodity on July 1, given his veteran presence and smart, defensive play.

Evans chose to stick with Montreal, even though he could have earned significantly more in terms of dollars and possibly even more in terms of contract length. It's conceivable that the Canadiens might have felt that the 29-year-old could have turned down the deal, but general manager Kent Hughes was counting on the culture and the camaraderie in the dressing room to leave a great impression on Evans.

But Evans' familiarity with the city and the comfort of staying home were enough to convince him to stay. It also speaks volumes, now roughly six months later, that Evans, a new dad of twins, wanted to raise his twins in Montreal, instead of uprooting to pursue greener pastures.

Often, players choose to leave Canada to go play where the weather is nicer, the odds of competing for a Stanley Cup are a little higher, and the state income taxes are much lower than those of the Canadian markets. With 25 American teams compared to seven Canadian teams, the mathematics of it just makes sense.

Apr 5, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine (92) skates during the warmup period before the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

But Evans, a native of Toronto, Ontario, chose to stay in Canada, a decision that proves that none of the outside noise matters, but his belief and confidence in what the Canadiens are building ultimately won him over.

Patrik Laine started in Winnipeg, and for many reasons, it didn't work out. Then, he was traded to Columbus and finally ended up in Montreal. Laine's love for Montreal and renewed passion for the game could be a factor in the future, when free agents are weighing their options. Montreal has long been a choice that gets overlooked.

Maybe Evans and Laine sticking in Montreal could be just what changes the tide, and makes players reconsider Montreal or Canadian cities as a viable option.

