Canadiens Forward Wants to Stay With Team
Montreal Canadiens sniper Patrik Laine's struggles have been well-documented, but since joining the Canadiens, he appears to have rejuvenated his NHL career and fallen in love with the organization.
Laine came into the league with plenty of hype and the high expectations followed closely behind. That was all and well, considering that his career started quite well with the Winnipeg Jets, who made him their second-overall selection behind Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.
The 27-year-old was two goals short of registering four consecutive 30-goal seasons while playing for the Jets, but his tenure with the club came to an end when he suffered a wrist injury in the 2020 playoffs, during a matchup against the Calgary Flames. The Flames eventually swept the Jets
Laine spent the offseason rehabbing and eventually returned to the Jets on January 14, 2021. Still, soon after that game, he was injured again, and before he could return from his ailment, the Jets, on January 23, traded Laine to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Jets received a package that included center Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round selection, while Columbus got Laine and center Jack Roslovic.
Laine played parts of four seasons in Columbus, failing to register 30 goals again. His efforts defensively, and riffs between the coaching staff and Laine, caused him to get benched, and from there things spiraled into him eventually entering the NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The frustration of injuries led him to the decision, one where he chose to prioritize his mental health and well-being.
With reports circulating at the end of the 2023-24 season that Laine was unhappy and wanted to be traded out of Columbus, which was eventually confirmed by general manager Don Waddell in an interview.
This all led to Laine being traded to the Montreal Canadiens on August 19, 2024. Montreal sent defenseman Jordan Harris to Columbus, and Laine, along with a 2026 second-round pick, came back the other way.
Laine's start with the Canadiens could be perceived as frustrating, as he suffered a scary knee injury during the 2024-25 preseason in a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Laine missed 24 games and returned against the New York Islanders in a game where he scored his first goal as a Canadien.
In his return to Columbus, he suffered another ailment; however, this one didn't cause him to miss any time. While Laine has dealt with plenty of frustration and obstacles in his young career, the fit with Montreal has felt right since the beginning, and the future could very well be with the Canadiens.
Regardless of the term and dollar value, it's encouraging to hear that Laine would like to stick around Montreal, and the Canadiens could certainly stand to benefit from keeping the sniper around.
