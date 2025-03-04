Canadiens Could Extend Trade Asset
The NHL trade deadline is just a few days away and the Montreal Canadiens have a few key trade assets to keep an eye on. One of the top names that has popped for the Canadiens is 28-year-old forward Jake Evans.
In the final year of his contract with the Canadiens, teams have grown quite an interest in Evans’ skills as a depth center who can kill penalties and chip in often on the offensive side of the puck. It’s that exact skillset that has forced the Canadiens to put a high price tag on Evans, but also the possibility of a contract extension.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Canadiens have continued to discuss the possibility of an extension with Evans.
“Things can shift quickly this time of year,” Dreger said in a tweet. “Amid serious trade interest in Jake Evans, the Canadiens continue to have progressive extension talks with him. A possibility that isn’t being ruled out.”
The Canadiens know there is plenty of interest around the league in Evans, but they’ve never been overly keen on dealing him. He’s listed as their fourth-line center, but he’s produced well above what is normally expected from that position.
In 61 games this season, Evans has 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 total points and is in a three-way tie for the most game-winning tallies on the team. Evans, Cole Caufield, and captain Nick Suzuki all have five game-winners.
Evans’ 28 points are good for fifth on the team in scoring, as well.
The Canadiens are still right on the cusp of a playoff spot with most of the Eastern Conference being separated by just a handful of points. Holding a 30-26-5 record for 65 standings points, the Canadians are just a point back of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card spot in the East.
Evans’ top-tier two-way game would be beneficial for the Habs as they look to lock down a playoff spot this year, and as their young group of prospects develop into elite NHL talent.
