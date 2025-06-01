Canadiens Kent Hughes Reportedly Open To Huge Trade
Earlier in the week, it was reported that Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes was open to putting together a big trade package to acquire a specific need for his lineup.
The package reportedly includes both of the teams' first-round selections in the 2025 NHL Draft (16th and 17th overall). But that’s not all; Logan Mailloux's name also came up as the reported third piece.
It’s unclear whether Hughes intends to trade up at the draft, or if he wishes to acquire a top-four right-shot defenseman or a second-line center with his assets, but he certainly has some big pieces to dangle.
There is an array of options, and Hughes will never tip his cards. You won't know what he is planning until he executes and shocks everyone in the room.
Offer-sheeting a player is an option, and there are also sign and trades. July 1 also sets the date to sign big fish free agents.
With such a trade package and firsts for the next 100 drafts, Hughes has the assets to pull off whatever he wishes.
Looking at it through the same lens, there are plenty of options, even former clients of Hughes from his time as an agent.
That's what makes it so tough, but interesting, to try and puzzle together what might happen. It all depends on where he wants to go to plug the holes in his lineup.
Surely the trade package has many general managers’ ears perked up intently. Mailloux, with the right coaching, has top-four defenseman potential.
Throw in the two picks, and they can be used to move up to draft higher, or for a team in desperate need of quality prospects, it helps advance their window to becoming a contender.
Hughes is playing from an advantage in a position where he can help, but he needs the door to be open on the other side for a hockey trade. Mailloux is a guy who has high potential, but he also has tremendous value right now.
If he is on the block, then stay tuned.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!