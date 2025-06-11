How Will Canadiens' Lane Hutson Fare in Year Two?

NHL defensemen who’ve won the Calder in the last 45 years:



- Ray Bourque (1980)

- Gary Suter (1986)

- Brian Leetch (1989)

- Bryan Berard (1997)

- Barret Jackman (2003)

- Tyler Myers (2010)

- Aaron Ekblad (2015)

- Cale Makar (2020)

- Moritz Seider (2022)

- Lane Hutson (2025) pic.twitter.com/MMQMXI0JoP