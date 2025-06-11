How Will Canadiens' Lane Hutson Fare in Year Two?
After a 66-point Calder Trophy-clinching rookie season, what does Lane Hutson have in store for the NHL in 2025-26?
It’s a good one to ask because when you add Ivan Demidov to the mix, what can you add to the roster over the summer? You start to see a roster that Hutson is going to leave his print on, and everybody that he plays with is better because of it.
The thought that adding more talent to the team gives Hutson more opportunities to create offense has merit. Demidov is set to play his rookie season in 2025- 2026, which lines up with Hutson’s sophomore season.
I expect that No. 93 and No. 48 are going to blow the lid off the Bell Centre through all 41 home games. That’s not even considering the top line or any of Hughes aforementioned off-season additions.
Patrik Laine is another name. What’s the bottom six going to look like in Montreal? Does Emil Heineman get a promotion? You get the point. There are many factors to consider when predicting what Hutson‘s second NHL season might look like.
So long as he can stay healthy, there’s no reason why he can’t score 70 points. But that’s setting the bar pretty low, and I don’t expect that Hutson is the kind of guy who’s going to do that.
It's crazy to think that many people were saying the kid was over-hyped, and another, too-small guy that would never make it. Hutson has more than proved that he belongs, and we are only left to wonder how good he really is.
His skating isn't explosive like Cale Makar, and he doesn't have ridiculous fluidity in his edges like Quinn Hughes, but he is so cerebral and aware of every situation that it doesn't matter.
Hutson is deceptive and has a good enough shot, not an Arber Xhekaj bomb, but it gets the job done. Precision passes on a dime are his go-to, and he is efficient, particularly with darts that land tape-to-tape from the defensive zone to the edge of the offensive zone — a touchdown pass, if you will.
It's hard to predict, in the interest of not overshooting or not shooting high enough, but Hutson feels as safe a bet as any to have a better statistical season next year than his 66 points in 2024-25.
