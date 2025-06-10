Canadiens Defenseman Wins Calder Trophy
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, the league announced Tuesday morning.
Hutson's parents threw a surprise party at The Wild Onion Pub & Brewery in Lake Barrington, Ill., to honor him being a finalist for the Calder, but unbeknownst to him, they also surprised him with the trophy itself.
“To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate” Hutson said, per NHL.com. “I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family.
“To be able to do what I love every day, it’s been a dream. I wouldn’t be here without the great support I have or friends, family and teammates and coaches, so it’s definitely special.”
Hutson, 21, led all rookies this season with 60 assists, 66 points and 22:44 of average ice time. He also broke the Canadiens franchise record for points by a rookie defenseman, surpassing Chris Chelios. Thanks in large part to his outstanding play, Montreal surpassed all expectations and made the playoffs for the first time in four years as the Eastern Conference's second wild card.
The Holland, Michigan, native is also the first Canadien to win the Calder Trophy since legendary goaltender Ken Dryden won it in 1971-72.
Hutson earned 165 of 191 first place votes for the award, beating out Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!