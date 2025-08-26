Canadiens’ New Forward Could Get Bigger Role
Joe Veleno, one of the handful of Montreal Canadiens' new offseason additions, could stand to play a bigger role than he initially thought when he signed with the team.
With the uncertainty surrounding Kirby Dach and whether he will ultimately start the season in game one, Veleno, while initially not considered as a guy that can play a top-six center role, could end up in a very enviable position.
Veteran center Jake Evans has long earned the bulk of his minutes on the penalty kill, while serving as the Canadiens' fourth-line center. The familiarity for him and the club in that role suggests it's a likely scenario.
In that case, the Canadiens have a few options, which will be answered through training camp and the preseason, but Alex Newhook, while he isn't the ideal guy to play center, has the tools, speed and simple game that should thrive down the middle on the third line. His ability to link together passing plays is rather minimal, so the third-line center post feels as obvious a decision as could be.
Veleno will come in very motivated, since he will be wearing the jersey and skating for the team that he grew up admiring. With all that motivation and drive to succeed, putting Veleno in a position that puts all of his tools in the best position to help the team and player seems wise.
So, the idea of putting Veleno with Ivan Demidov and likely Patrik Laine would allow him to focus on working hard in the faceoff dot and using the tools that made him an Exceptional Status player back in June 2015.
The 25-year-old Montreal native was quite the talent during his junior days, and that hasn't really translated in the NHL, but Veleno hasn't been in a position to play with a 40-goal potential scorer like Laine. There is also no guarantee what Demidov's rookie season might resemble, but his ability to create offense and make defenders look ridiculous doesn't appear to be a flash in the pan.
Nothing is going to be handed to Veleno, just like Demidov and Laine's spot in the top-six isn't guaranteed, but it feels like a safe bet to predict the two wingers occupy the second line. Veleno, however, will need to have a massive camp and preseason.
Should Veleno prove able to excel in a role alongside two of the Canadiens' exciting wingers, whose performance is uncertain, he could be in a nice position. It would be quite the story for a guy who was left without a contract halfway into the offseason.
