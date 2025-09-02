Canadiens’ Legend Had Big Demands For Teammates
It's unsurprising to hear that Montreal Canadiens Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and former Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Patrick Roy was intense, but the expectations that he had for his teammates cement why he holds such high importance in the organization's history books.
Most goaltenders are vocal, and they communicate with their defenseman to move the puck quickly, or let them know when they have a little more time to collect the puck and plan a detailed breakout on the fly. But Roy, who was no stranger to engaging in conversation with the opposition, also knew how to motivate the team's top players.
A great example is from Vincent Damphousse's interview with Spittin' Chiclets, when he explains how the Canadiens needed a spark, and Roy took the liberty of trying to motivate Damphousse. While that is often work reserved for the coaches, Roy had a way of being blunt, but walking a fine line without being too harsh.
Damphousse was expected to score goals, especially during the tight games, when the Canadiens needed somebody to break open the dam. Roy telling him that the team needed more from him, because he is the guy who is capable of potting 35-plus goals, could be perceived as condescending; however, Roy is the guy who saved more than his share of pucks.
Athletes don't always consider the way their teammates feel while on the ice; it's all about winning and finding innovative ways to gain an extra edge on the opposition. But Roy conceivably mastered being harsh within reason, which resonated on the ice and off the ice; he was one of the guys, just like any other player.
Though there was the infamous blow-up between Roy and his head coach with the Canadiens at the time, Mario Tremblay, who refused to pull Roy, despite No. 33 surrendering nine goals, he fit right in with the Colorado Avalanche.
Roy was many things, but fierce competitor, leader and almost like a coach between the pipes sums it up quite well, and his ability to transition into the Avalanche dressing room was impressive. It was a group full of future Hall of Famers, and Roy didn't just fit in; he was the missing piece.
Colorado acquired Roy on December 6, 1995, and went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche roughly six months later. The team was rather established, with Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg leading the charge up front, while Adam Foote and Sandis Ozolinsh set the tone on the backend.
