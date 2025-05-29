Islanders Retaining Coach After GM Change
The New York Islanders made a major change to their front office this offseason, moving on from Hall of Fame general manager Lou Lamoriello and bringing in a first-timer in Mathieu Darche as his replacement.
However, they will not be doing the same behind the bench.
On Thursday, Darche announced that head coach Patrick Roy will return for his third season in 2025-26. There was some speculation the Islanders could move on from Roy after missing the postseason and some fiery comments late in the season, but that is not the case.
Roy, 59, has a 55-47-17 record as head coach of the Islanders. He took over in the middle over the 2023-24 season after New York fired Lane Lambert following a 19-15-11 start, and he managed to right the ship and lead the team to the playoffs. The Islanders were a quick out, though, as they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the first round.
This year, however, was a trying one. New York got off to a very underwhelming start, and though it showed some potential during a seven-game winning streak in January, it never fully recovered. The Islanders were also one of the worst teams in the league after the 4 Nations Face-Off, recording a 10-12-5 record from that point on.
As a player, Roy is among the greatest goalies in NHL history. The Quebec native won five William M. Jennings Trophies, three Vezina Trophies, four Stanley Cups and three Conn Smythe Trophies over his legendary career with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche.
The Islanders hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, so Roy, Darche and co. have a chance to build their prospect pool back up for the future.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!