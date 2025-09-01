Penguins Linked to Canadiens' Goalie Trade
Superstar goalie Carey Price hasn’t hit the ice for the Montreal Canadiens since 2022, yet his contract still lingers on their books. Injuries forced Price into an early retirement with the upcoming 2025-26 season serving as the final year of his eight-year contract.
The Canadiens would be able to place all of Price’s $10.5 million salary cap hit on long-term injured reserve, but reports have circulated that they are ready to move on from the contract. Trading Price’s contract would open more flexibility for the Canadiens, who are looking to improve on their surprise playoff appearance last season.
According to RG, some teams have started making noise around Price’s contract in a possible move. The San Jose Sharks are among the most vocal, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are also in the crowd as a surprise entrant.
An NHL source with RG noted that the Penguins won’t be afraid to continue stripping players from their roster as their rebuild rolls along.
“The Pittsburgh Penguins… have made it no secret of their intentions to rebuild,” Marco D’Amico of RG writes. “Although they are $12M above the salary cap floor, sources have indicated that the Penguins could strip it down early and trade some vets if they continue to dwell in the basement of the NHL standings.”
The Penguins were a focal point of trade rumors early in the offseason with big names like Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell all likely on the block. These aren’t names that would head to Montreal for Price’s contract, but it shows the Penguins front office’s willingness for action on the trade market.
Penguins’ president and general manager Kyle Dubas has accumulated numerous high value draft picks for the next three drafts. Taking on Price’s anchor of a deal, even for one season, would surely bring a few more selections to Pittsburgh.
The Canadiens, on the other hand, have continued searching high and low for a top-six center to solidify their forward group. The team likes what they have, but would love a boost to their second line center.
Moving on from Price’s contract would get them one step closer to finding their newest piece.
“I haven’t heard anything is imminent with a top-six center with training camps set to start in a few weeks,” a source told RG. “I have heard that they’re monitoring a few situations in case teams have a change of heart between now and the December roster freeze.”
The Canadiens have one of the youngest and most entertaining teams in the NHL with a ton of potential. There is a bright future ahead in Montreal, and they want to see the just how quickly they can become contenders.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!