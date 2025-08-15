Canadiens Sniper Made Huge Impact Despite Shortened Season
Patrik Laine's start with the Montreal Canadiens was more of the same, in terms of more injury frustration before the regular season ever started.
Laine suffered an injury to his knee that from first look appeared much worse than it actually was, but it did reduce his season down from 82 games to 52. But what he was able to do during those 52 games, proved to him and many doubters, that while he wasn't at 100%, he is a force to be reckoned with.
Dealt to the Canadiens by the Columbus Blue Jackets on August 19, 2024, along with a 2026 second round selection in exchange for defenseman Jordan Harris, Laine had dealt with missed time, and mental hardship trying to get back to the level he knows he is capable of.
While many didn't know it then, and some even question it now, Laine's impact was immeasurable, and without playing a full season, his goalscoring was sorely needed by the Canadiens, who had been relying heavily on their top line for the bulk of the offense.
Though many (15 of 20) of his goals came on the power play, and 19 of his 33 points also came on the man advantage, they were just that, advantageous, and allowed the Canadiens to gain some momentum and even win some games, where the offense had dried up.
Laine's shot wasn't something that he would ever lose, but his ability to find open space, many felt would decrease because his overall foot speed appeared to decline. However, that wasn't the case. Like Alex Ovechkin, despite everybody knowing where the puck is going, he has the ability to overwhelm goalies with his powerful and accurate release.
The Blue Jackets ended up missing out on the playoffs, thanks to a certain Montreal Canadiens team securing the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Though there were many factors, having Laine in the fold, may have been the missing piece that pushed them over the edge, and past the Canadiens in their bid for the 2024-25 Stanley Cup playoffs.
We will never know, but it appears that Laine plans to prove every doubter wrong again this season, after an offseason where he has been seen working hard on his shot, and improving significantly on his cardio and strength, which should translate to many great individual rushes with the puck.
And, of course, many more of his patented and lethal one-timer shots from the left faceoff circle.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!