Canadiens Prospects Bring Fiery Energy to WJSS
Despite playing together during the Montreal Canadiens development camp, shortly after the 2025 NHL Draft, prospects Michael Hage and Aatos Koivu familiarized themselves with one another during the World Junior summer showcase competition.
Koivu, who was raised by one of the most famous Finnish hockey players, has been taught from an early age, not to back down from the competition, and lay it all one the line to win, which he isn't about to stray from, especially with a potential invite to play for Finland in December during the annual World Junior Championships.
Hage is also not about to be pushed around, even if the guy across from him is a potential future teammate with the Canadiens. His dream was to be drafted by the Canadiens, the team he and his late father admired together throughout his childhood, so he is going to leave no stone unturned on his path to the NHL.
The pair of young centers, both just 19 years old, have immense potential and Canadiens management is counting on the pair reaching it, with proper guidance and homework for both players, assigned by the development staff, the future looks bright.
Koivu was selected in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, with the 70th overall selection, and Hage in the first round of the same draft, at pick 21. While they are at different points of their development, neither wants to hear about where they were drafted.
Instead, they will do all they can in their power to reach the next level, and the first step is representing their respective countries in December, and being an impact player that can be trusted in all situations.
The World Juniors have long been the scouting world's Stanley Cup championship, and while both players were already drafted, it doesn't mean their play won't be monitored by the Canadiens' brass.
Hage could turn pro after his sophomore season with the University of Michigan Wolverines, while Koivu is set to play his second season in the Finnish Liiga with TPS, and there hasn't been much discussion about his future arrival to play in North America.
They say, however, that iron sharpens iron, and that feels like the exact case between two of the Canadiens' future center hopefuls.
