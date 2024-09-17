Canadiens See Something Big in Rookie Defenseman
The Montreal Canadiens have some of the brightest young talent in the NHL with numerous future stars in the making. Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Kaiden Guhle are all primed to take the next steps into stardom, but there is a certain rookie the Canadiens are urging people to keep an eye on.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Canadiens players believe rookie defenseman Lane Hutson can contend for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.
“One of the players texted me and said, ‘Lane Hutson is going to make a run for the Calder this year,’” Friedman said. “They’re sitting there and saying ‘Can you believe what this kind can do?’”
Hutson got his first taste of the NHL last season with a pair of games against the Detroit Red Wings to close out the year. The Canadiens lost both games, but Hutson picked up an assist in each contest.
Through his two games, Hutson averaged almost 23 minutes of ice time. He’s currently penciled in to start the year on the Canadiens’ second defensive pairing, and that’s a perfect spot for him to shine as a star rookie.
The Calder Trophy race is going to be a must-watch in 2024-25 with as many as seven or eight rookies who have a chance to win the award.
“The Montreal guys think this guy is the real deal,” Friedman said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing Hutson play the big games… You can see the talent.”
Hutson will have to battle against peers like Matvei Michkov, Macklin Celebrini, and Logan Stankoven, but he’s right in that fight. It’s tougher for defensemen to win awards like the Calder, but the Canadiens believe they have something special.
The expectations will be high for Hutson, but they also continue to increase for the Canadiens as a team. That young talent has a chance to really make noise and impress many across the league. Hutson will be a key piece not only in the youth movement in Montreal but pulling that team out of the basement.
