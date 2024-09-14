Canucks Still Pursuing Former Predators Goalie
The Vancouver Canucks have been searching for another goaltending option as the health of starting netminder Thatcher Demko remains questionable. While there is confidence Demko is working his way back to health, the Canucks might not think he’ll be ready to start the year.
According to Rick Dhaliwal on Donnie and Dhali, the Canucks are still in talks with 29-year-old goalie Kevin Lankinen. Offers have been made by the Canucks, and conversations remain open.
“The Canucks pursuit of Lankinen has not stopped,” Dhaliwal said. “They’ve held talks with his agent this week, there just hasn’t been progress. The Canucks made Lankinen and offer, it’s believed to be under $1 million.”
Lankinen spent the previous two seasons with the Nashville Predators as a backup option to Juuse Saros. During his time in Nashville, Lankinen notched a 20-14-1 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.79 goals against average.
Before joining the Predators, Lankinen spent the first two years of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks. In 69 games played with the Blackhawks, he posted a 25-29-11 record.
“There is no doubt in my mind Lenkinen is their number one choice,” Dhaliwal said.
Dhaliwal first reported that the Canucks were looking for a new goalie option a few weeks ago. About that same time it was revealed that Demko is still working to fully recover from the knee injury that took him out of the Canucks’ playoff run after just one game.
Demko had a lingering injury to end the 2023-24 regular season, but was deemed healthy enough to start the playoffs. After a Game 1 victory against the Predators, Demko was put on the shelf for the rest of the postseason.
Despite the injury, Demko finished second in Vezina Trophy voting as the NHL's best goalie with a 35-14-2 record.
