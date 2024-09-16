Canucks HC Updates Thatcher Demko's Health
The biggest storyline to follow as the Vancouver Canucks prepare to improve on their Pacific Division-leading 2023-24 season is the health status of starting goalie Thatcher Demko. The Vezina Trophy runner-up is still recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for multiple games at the end of the regular season and all but one playoff game.
Reports have indicated that Demko will have to learn to play through whatever is bothering him, but there seems to be positive progress being made in his recovery.
Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre that he goes by what he hears from Demko himself.
“I've had a couple conversations, and he's really excited about his progress,” Tocchet said. “So that's what I go by. I told him, we don't have a target date. There's no targeting. He's getting better every day. I've noticed the last two or three weeks, he's getting better every day, and that's what we want.”
The Canucks might not be setting a target date, but they have backup plans ready in case Demko can’t take part in training camp or the preseason. They’ve had numerous conversations with former Nashville Predators goalie Kevin Lankinen and even made him an offer.
Outside of Lankinen as a possibility, the Canucks also signed 25-year-old Dylan Ferguson to a professional tryout contract.
Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin also told Sportsnet that they have goaltending options for training camp. Tocchet and the Canucks want six netminders to fill three groups at their training camp.
Allvin also said if they add goalies, it will likely just be for camp and not “another NHL goalie joining the organization.”
That gives Ferguson a slim chance of earning a full contract out of his PTO. With Lankinen still not signed to the Canucks, that could mean things are looking up for Demko and his health.
The Canucks open their training camp in just a couple of days, which will be the biggest sign of where Demko stands as the 2024-25 season approaches.
