Canadiens Top Prospect Has NHL Potential
Adam Engstrom has emerged as the Montreal Canadiens' top defense prospect, and that could translate to a roster spot with the big club in October.
David Savard’s departure to the back nine, after a successful NHL career, leaves a gaping spot for the taking. Engstrom, if he wants it, could be on the shortlist of players to steal that spot.
Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher, though at different spots in their development, entered the 2024-2025 season as favorites to establish themselves as legitimate threats to overtake active Canadiens blueliners from their spots.
It didn’t happen that way. Reinbacher dealt with an injury, and Mailloux’s defensive reads, positioning and execution are still lacking.
This opened the door for Engstrom, who despite being a left-shot, can play on his off side. This gives the Canadiens options.
Engstrom is a fluid-skating Swede who can take the puck end-to-end, and his vision is expertly utilized to create plays with brilliant passes in tight windows that boost the offense. You’re reminded a little of Rasmus Dahlin because of the creativity with the puck and the skating that is so elusive.
Defensively, he isn’t a stalwart, but he has the physical tools and intelligence to defend, and the coaching, followed by his offseason work, should set him in line for a possible promotion.
Engstrom has been impactful for a young Rocket defense, and the club is going to need him, and his fellow defenders, to play their best game on Sunday afternoon in the Rocket’ must-win game three.
The Charlotte Checkers have the Rocket down 2-0 in the series. Engstrom’s play will be monitored, and his performance will reveal what his potential could reach.
He would be the Canadiens' fifth left-shot defenseman, with Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble already in the mix.
Alexandre Carrier is the lone right-shot, so if Kent Hughes doesn’t acquire another right defenseman, then Engstrom might see some steady minutes on the Canadiens' blueline. This will be huge for the prospect, but it also opens up options for the Canadiens' general manager.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!