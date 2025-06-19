Canadiens' Prospect Vinzenz Rohrer Carving His Own Path
In an article by The Athletic, Vinzenz Rohrer spoke about not wanting to be compared to or play in the shadow of countryman Marco Rossi.
Like Rossi, Rohrer's North American hockey career began with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's. The pair also grew up in the same hometown of Rankweil, Austria.
Rohrer is also childhood friend of Canadians 2023 fifth overall selection, David Reinbacher.
It's safe to say that Rohrer is excited to join the Canadiens fold in 2025-2026, and at the prospect of playing with Reinbacher.
With his NHL deal inked, Rohrer is ready to carve his path to the NHL. Certainly, his play in the National League with the Zürich Lions told everybody what they needed to know about Rohrer.
His play gave Kent Hughes no choice, but to sign him to his first NHL contract .
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound center/winger selected in the third round of the 2022 draft developed into a fine future hopeful as an NHL middle-six forward during his time with Zürich.
With back-to-back NL championships and a Champions Hockey League championship in his pocket, he is set to embark on his professional career in North America.
Rohrer has developed a Knack for outmuscling opponents who are much bigger than him regularly.
Based on personal viewings from his time with the 67's, Rohrer's advanced game was already developed early in his development, and he has taken significant strides over his time since being drafted.
Rohrer plays much bigger than his size would indicate, and with the Lions, his heart has grown into just that - the heart of a lion. High compete, grit and an incredibly high engine and motor are traits that describe his game quite well.
Like Brendan Gallagher, Roher will be by the opposition's net front, and you can expect him to wreak havoc.
In Rohrer, the Canadians add a hard-working forward who could carve out a long NHL career for himself thanks to his versatility and high level of competitiveness.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!