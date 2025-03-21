Canadiens Forward Playing Through Grief
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is playing through grief and heartache as the organization attempts to nab a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The veteran winger hasn't missed a game this season despite facing immense personal loss.
The Canadiens forward recently announced the passing of his mother due to brain cancer. In his sharing, he revealed that originally his mother was diagnosed and given six months to live. That was three years ago, as she battled through until the very end when she passed on March 8. Thankfully, Gallagher and the team were in Vancouver, allowing him to be with his family immediately after.
In a recent game against the Ottawa Senators, Gallagher paid a touching tribute to his mom. After scoring an empty-net goal to help earn his team a victory, the veteran tapped his chest twice and pointed upwards, clearly a gesture towards the loved one.
Speaking to Sportsnet recently, Gallagher opened up about the struggle. He talked about how hockey is his safe space in wake of all of this, how accommodating and supportive the Canadiens organization has been, and most importantly, how much love he has for his mother and the lessons she imparted on him.
"Everything I am is from her, it's a special relationship," he said. "She will be missed, but she's with us every day and there won't be a day I won't think of her."
As Gallagher navigates this difficult time, he remains one of the most important players in Montreal. In 68 games, he has 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 points. His 17 goals are tied for third on the team, and his leadership is invaluable to this young roster.
Our hearts and sympathies go out to Gallagher and his family. We hope he finds the comfort and peace he is seeking during this difficult time.
