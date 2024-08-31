Multiple MLB Teams Honor Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau
The tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew has shaken the hockey world. While many within the sport are mourning, so too are athletes and teams in other professional sports.
NBA star LeBron James reacted to the Gaudreau brother’s passing as too did Major League Baseball and one of their biggest stars, Mike Trout. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sent his condolences, as well.
Multiple MLB teams also held a moment of silence before their games. The Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians share the state of Ohio with the Blue Jackets and made sure to honor the brothers.
The Reds held a moment of silence and sent their condolences to the family, friends and Blue Jackets before the first game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Guardians did the same before their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Gaudreau brothers grew up in New Jersey and were fans of Philadelphia sports teams as children. The Philadelphia Phillies held a moment of silence before their game against the Atlanta Braves.
Matthew never made it to the NHL, but did play minor league hockey in the New York Islanders organization. The New York Yankees held a moment of silence, as well, before their win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
It doesn’t matter who you root for or what sport, everyone is touched by this tragic loss.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!