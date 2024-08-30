Flames Release Statement on Johnny Gaudreau's Passing
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames families are in mourning as the news of forward Johnny Gaudreau's death makes its way across the NHL universe. Johnny and his brother Matthew tragically passed in a bicycling accident. The news is a crushing blow to his family as well as the organizations he worked for.
The Flames joined the Blue Jackets and NHL Commissoner Gary Bettman in releasing a statement regarding Gaudreau. He began his NHL career in Calgary, and the franchise always had a special place in their heart for Johnny Hockey. They echoed that sentiment in their statement.
"It's with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau," the team wrote. "Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community."
While Gaudreau was an American-born forward from New Jersey, he quickly endeared himself to the Flames fanbase and Canada. He scored in his NHL debut with the Flames in 2014 after tearing up the NCAA with Boston College. Over the next few seasons, he would become a cornerstone piece for the Flames. Over 602 regular season games with the team, he recorded 210 goals including three 30+ goal campaigns. He also pitched in 399 assists for 609 points as he led the Flames in scoring between 2014 and 2022.
He was also a big part of the Flames' march to the postseason over that span. He was a member on five playoff squads with Calgary and he always brought his best in the biggest moments. He played in 42 postseason contests with the Flames, scoring 11 goals and 33 points. His best performance came in the 2021-2022 season, when he recorded 14 points over two rounds and 12 games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!