Blue Jackets Forward Johnny Gaudreau Killed in Biking Accident
The Columbus Blue Jackets were having an encouraging offseason. They brought in a new head coach and general manager to strengthen the leadership and management groups of the organization. They also brought in a new top center in Sean Monahan, and things were looking up for the Jackets.
Unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, the summer has taken a horrific and upsetting turn. In a shocking announcement, the organization shared that team superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew unexpectedly passed away. Gaudreau was just 31 years old. The Blue Jackets released a statement about the news.
"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the team wrote. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player. but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend."
According to reports, the two were killed in a biking accident. Reports claim the two were struck by a vehicle in Salem County, New Jersey around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
For the Blue Jackets, this will be a blow that takes significant time to recover from. On the ice, Gaudreau was a stud. He was a highly touted prospect and player from his days at Boston College in the NCAA, to this debut in the NHL. Over 763 NHL games with the Calgary Flames and Columbus, he accumulated 243 goals and 743 total points. His best season came in 2021-2022, when he recorded a career-high 115 points with the Flames.
Not only are they losing their best player and one of the most skilled players in the NHL, they are losing someone that represented their organization, community, and the game so beautifully. Gaudreau joined the Blue Jackets with pride and enthusiasm. He was hoping to be a part of the change in Columbus and help bring playoff success back to their city.
Gaudreau also leaves behind a family. His wife Meredith and two children, Noa and Johnny, as well as his parents and extended family now have to cope with the reality that their father, son, brother, and family member is gone.
Some things are bigger than sports, and unfortunately these folks have to experience that first hand. The entire hockey world extends their heartfelt condolences to the Gaudreau family and the Columbus Blue Jackets' organization.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!