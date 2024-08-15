Predators Goalie Could Be on Trade Block
To say that the Nashville Predators' offseason has been eventful would be a big understatement, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.
After trading Cody Glass to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a cap dump on Tuesday, a much bigger deal could be in the pipeline for Nashville. On a surprise edition of his "32 Thoughts" podcast, Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes the Predators are listening to offers for highly-touted goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov.
"I don't think that's [Glass trade] the only bit of business that the Predators are considering right now," Friedman said. "I think the other one is Askarov, their young goalie that they have been, for several weeks now, they've kind of said said to teams 'Let us know what you think, what the market is for him,' because I do think they're going to do something.
"I believe the one thing Askarov has indicated to both the Predators, and it's kind of been floating around league-wide, is that he doesn't want to go to the American Hockey League, he wants to play in the NHL next year. So I think there are some teams that are kind of looking at it like 'If we want to acquire this guy, we better make sure we have space to play him,' because there's no point in acquiring him if he's going to be unhappy or he's going to be unceratin about his future."
Askarov, 22, was considered far and away the best goalie prospect in the 2020 NHL Draft, where he went No. 11 overall. The expectation is for him to be a long-term starter, with his upside rivaling some of the top goalies in the game. He's still early on in his development as he's played just three NHL games, recording a .914 save percentage and 2.58 goals against average.
Due to the Predators signing Juuse Saros to an eight-year extension this offseason, which doesn't even begin until 2025-26, Askarov's opportunity likely won't come in Nashville. A trade now seems to be in the best interest for both sides, as Askarov will get a better opportunity to start and Nashville could get a good deal of value for the young goalie.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!