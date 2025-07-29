Where Does New Defenseman Fit On Canadiens?
The Montreal Canadiens locked up an important piece of their blueline, avoiding salary arbitration with restricted free agent Jayden Struble on a two-year one-way deal.
Struble's new deal will earn him an average annual value of $1.4125 million, a deal that is a bit of a 'gimme' for the rugged Canadiens' rearguard, known for his abrasive sandpaper style and smooth puckmover traits.
Alongside Arber Xhekaj, the pair bring an edge to the Canadiens' defense that helps balance out the skill of Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson. Struble's presence on the blueline allows Kaiden Guhle to peel back a bit from the physical side and hone his offensive zone toolkit.
This is a sneaky good move for the Canadiens, that didn't cost them very much, and it allows them to shift their focus to Hutson's eventual impending new contract, and feel confident in the defense the club plans to ice for the 2025-26 campaign.
Xhekaj and Struble could very well become the bash brothers on the Canadiens' third pair, or at minimum, one of them can move up to the second defense pair, should head coach Martin St. Louis wish to balance the pairs with Alexandre Carrier moving down one.
Struble's versatility and ability to move up and down the lineup, and kill penalties didn't go unnoticed, and his high character has no doubt left an impression in the Canadiens dressing room, on the ice and the bench.
He hasn't exactly exploded with big offensive numbers, however, he has a heavy shot, a great first pass and some details that could be molded into a solid playmaking game. His vision is great, and with more reps, he could be of great help to the Canadiens' secondary scoring, if not tertiary.
The 23-year-old left-shot defenseman from Cumberland, RI, USA, got a taste of playoff hockey, and if he can practice and perform at that same intensity level consistently, Struble could be a great shutdown defender who plays with pace and defends the rush with his great feet and smart defensive stick.
