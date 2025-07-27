Canadiens Defenseman Primed For Big Year
Noah Dobson scored 70 points in 2023-24, and based on what he did last year, some argue that he won't reach that feat again.
The same people who were calling for David Reinbacher or Michael Hage to go the other way in the blockbuster trade are the ones who claim Dobson is a liability defensively, and is a one-hit wonder, a mere flash in the pan.
However, when you consider who the Islanders had on their team, in terms of firepower during the 2023-24 season, it doesn't sound crazy at all that he could score 70 points again. The 2023-24 Islanders' top five point producers were Matt Barzal (80 points), Dobson at two, Brock Nelson with 69 points, Bo Horvat with 68 points and Kyle Palmieri with 54 points.
While that isn't a top-five to scoff at, the Canadiens already have three players that scored in the 70-point range in Nick Suzuki (89 points), Cole Caufield (70 points) and rookie sensation Lane Hutson (66 points) in 2024-25.
Another thing to consider is Patrik Laine, who was playing nowhere near 100%, and still managed to score 33 points in 55 games, the majority of which came on the man advantage. Then there is rookie Ivan Demidov, who is set to take the league by storm. And there is also Juraj Slafkovsky, who hasn't yet exploded to this point, but is poised to prove he can be consistently dominant, utilizing his physical tools to take over in the offensive zone and disrupt the opposition with his strong defensive instincts.
Many things will need to go right, and the Canadiens aren't unfamiliar with being written off. Last year they weren't supposed to make the playoffs, and in 2021 they squeaked in, again with many naysayers.
Montreal has been building a new culture, and the organization is adamant about doing everything the right way, from the head coach to the player development personnel. So, while the Canadiens may underachieve and even regress in 2025-26, there is a solid chance that they build on last year and make serious noise.
Dobson has proven that he is a near-lock to score 10 goals next season, and 40-50 assists doesn't sound crazy at all. The Summerside, PEI native will need some time to adjust, but he is joining a core that is running like a rocket ship.
The Canadiens added some rocket fuel to that ship with the Dobson addition, and the motivation from his new deal and the Islanders giving up on him should power him to a fantastic year.
Is 70 points attainable again? Totally, but Dobson is a No. 1 defenseman who got paid to produce and impact the game, so shooting for the moon in year one seems likely from the Canadiens' big new addition.
