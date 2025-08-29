Devils at Contract Crossroads With Defenseman
The New Jersey Devils have had a relatively quiet offseason thus far, but according to recent reports, it may get very loud in the final few weeks.
According to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com, the Devils and restricted free agent defenseman Luke Hughes have found themselves at an impasse as they negotiate a new contract. Reportedly, one of the main issues at hand is the term of the deal, with Hughes wanting a longer deal to line up his free agency with his older brother Jack Hughes, whose deal ends in 2030.
"Last we heard, the Devils were seeking either a shorter bridge deal (around three years) or the max eight years, while the Hughes side wants to line Luke’s deal up with his brother Jack, who becomes a free agent in 2030 (so, a five-year extension for Luke)," Novozinsky wrote.
"Now, negotiations like this are fluid. It wouldn’t surprise us if things have changed and Luke is starting to warm up to the idea of a longer deal — especially if the Devils offered in the $9 million range. But term has certainly been a hurdle so far."
That's not the only issue, however. Novozinsky also mentioned how it's currently the dead of the offseason, with no trades in over a month and only a handful of players signing new deals in that same time. For there to be any action in New Jersey, there may need to be some across the rest of the league.
The Devils currently have just over $6.1 million in cap space (per PuckPedia), which is less than what the 21-year-old defenseman is likely looking for. They could place defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic on long-term injured reserve as he recovers from knee surgery to free up $4 million, but that's just a temporary solution.
So, this leaves the Devils with a couple of options.
"Unless general manager Tom Fitzgerald somehow charms Luke’s agent into accepting a sub-$6 million AAV deal, he’ll need to A) make a trade or B) get creative with his cap tinkering," Novozinsky wrote.
"The first option might be difficult because of the aforementioned league-wide silence. Teams are either completely uninterested in trades (the Devils reportedly checked in with the Kraken about a Jared McCann [trade], but were quickly shot down) or charging unreasonable prices."
Luke Hughes, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been a great addition to the Devils' blue line, recording 17 goals and 93 points in 155 regular season games. He figures to be a big part of the team's future alongside his brother, but first, the Devils need to take care of this contract situation.
