Luke Hughes Becoming Devils' Top Defender
The New Jersey Devils snapped a losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. The win ended a three-game skid for the Devils, and hopefully will help the team find the right path as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.
Powering the Devils victory was second-year defender Luke Hughes. The 21-year-old puck mover is the future of the team's blue line, but he's moving that timeline up with each passing game.
In the wake of Dougie Hamilton's regular season ending injury, the Devils have thrust Hughes into a top role. He's played 22 minutes of ice time or more in 13 of the last 14 games, forming the new top pair alongside Brett Pesce.
Hughes's production grabs attention. In 64 games, he has six goals and 32 assists for 38 points, 25 of which have come at even strength. That's the same total of even strength points Hamilton recorded in his 63 games before injury. In short, Hughes has come in and essentially replaced Hamilton's production as the number one defender.
Hughes is not a one-trick pony, however. Speed and puck movement are what separate him from the pack, but he's as impressive in his own end. For a player in just his second year in the NHL, he's shown wisdom beyond his years in the defensive zone. He's blocked 58 shots and the Devils are controlling 55% of the shots on goal when he's on the ice.
While he's not a hulking and bruising defender, where he excels is play recognition and puck retrieval. He can read an offensive play as it develops, which helps him stay in the right position. From there, he can poke check, take the body, and block a passing late more effectively.
Due to his speed and poise with the puck, he's excellent at retrieving dump ins and starting the breakout. In effect, he's able to neutralize opposition attacks by reversing the play back the other way.
In many ways, this opportunity for Hughes has rounded out his game. He's shown he can be a consistent producer on offense, record multi-point games, and contribute to their power play. He's also shown an adept ability to defend and play difficult minutes. This development gives the Devils hope that they can find their way back to their game before the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!