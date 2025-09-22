Devils to Retire Popular Alternate Uniform
Despite residing in the Garden State since 1982, the New Jersey Devils somehow went nearly 40 years without a full-time third jersey. Granted, that was mostly due to longtime team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello not wanting them, but it's still surprising that they went without one for so long.
They finally changed that in 2021, though, and the end result was the "Jersey" jerseys, as many call them. Sure, some don't like them for various reasons, but the sheer hilarity of there being a jersey with a "Jersey" wordmark across the chest was enough to make them a hit among fans.
Unfortunately, all good things most come to an end. The Devils announced that this season will be the final one where they will wear the "Jersey" jersey as their full-time alternate. They will do so for 11 select home games throughout the season, starting on Nov. 24 against the Detroit Red Wings and finally on April 12 against the Ottawa Senators, their final home game of the regular season.
It will be a shame to see these jerseys go by the wayside, not only because they're very funny, but because of who helped design them. The Devils claimed that legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur was "integral in the design and input over the three-year process of the design," and he was clearly very proud of them.
"The organization has been playing with the same jersey for almost 40 years, and to be a part of bringing a third jersey for our fans to enjoy is going to leave a great mark," Brodeur said via a 2021 press release. "The new sweater is inspired by a history of hockey in the Garden State that fans may not be familiar with, and layered with design elements of Devils championship success."
"This is a jersey our alumni are envious of that they wished they could have played in it back in their day. People throughout the state and country know us as 'Jersey,' this is our place, our home and this jersey signifies that."
With the Devils retiring this jersey, though, it stands to reason that a new one will take its place. What that new jersey (ha) could look like remains to be seen, but there's absolutely no shortage of aesthetic potential with the Devils' brand.
