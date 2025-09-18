Rangers Unveil 100th Anniversary Jersey
The 2025-26 NHL season marks the 100th anniversary for three of the league's most-storied franchises, the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.
All three teams will have new jerseys to celebrate the occasion, but they all took different approaches with those jerseys. The Blackhawks only slightly tweaked their current home jersey with a gold outline around the logo and numbers, while the Red Wings went all out with a new design that still manages to look appropriately retro.
As for the Rangers, they decided to go back to where it all began.
New York became the last of the trio to unveil their centennial jersey on Thursday, and it's almost a one-to-one recreation of the jerseys they wore in their very first season in 1926-27. The brighter blue is taken from the team's original logo, while the red and cream accents "reflect the passage of time," according to the team's official site.
Rangers icon Mark Messier, whose GAME 7 company will have a shoulder patch on the team's jerseys this season, helped unveil the jersey.
The Rangers will wear these jerseys for 10 select home games this season, with each game celebrating a part of the franchise's history. The first of those games will be their regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 8.
Like many of their Original Six brethren, the Rangers have been pretty conservative with their uniforms over the years. Not to the extent of the Red Wings or Montreal Canadiens, who essentially haven't changed their uniforms at all throughout their history, but they definitely like to stay consistent.
The diagonal "Rangers" word mark has been a staple on their primary jerseys for nearly their entire history, with the traditional shield-style logo only taking stage for two years in the mid-1970s. They have had some unique alternate uniforms over the years, most notably the navy blue Lady Liberty jerseys that have become fan-favorites over the years, but the primaries are nearly untouchable.
For an Original Six team, though, that's likely for the best. The Rangers perfected their look early on and never really deviated from it, and it's now one of the most iconic looks in hockey.
After a disastrous 2024-25 season where they missed the playoffs for the first time in three years, the Rangers will look to bounce back under new head coach Mike Sullivan and show that they can still compete for a Stanley Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!