Devils Working On Contract with Starting Goaltender
The New Jersey Devils still have some business to tend to, with Luke Hughes' entry-level contract expired, but they have reportedly shifted focus to the starting goaltender, Jacob Markstrom.
TSN and NHL Network broadcaster and insider, Kevin Weekes, reported that sources indicated to him that Markstrom was offered a deal in the $5 million range.
Markstrom, whose current contract is a six-year, $36 million deal, was highly coveted by the Devils, who traded defenseman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round selection, which the Calgary Flames used to select center Cole Reschny 18th overall. The Flames retained 31.25% of his salary, which kept his cap hit under $5 million for the final two years of the deal.
After a respectable season, posting a 26-16-6 record, Markstrom deserves a pay increase, but being that he is 35 years old, the Devils might be wary of giving him too much money and term, with the risk of him being unable to play out the contract.
The playoffs didn't go so well for the Devils, who were beaten out in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes; however, the Devils will be motivated for more this season, and with Jack Hughes another year older, and captain Nico Hischier looking bigger and stronger, the Devils could turn some heads in the Metropolitan Division.
With Nico Daws and Jake Allen as their backup goaltender options, the Devils have some healthy competition behind Markstrom, which is encouraging for the guy who is tasked with eating up the bulk of the playing time. If he needs a night off, the Devils can provide, and still be confident that their veteran-youth backup options can handle the load.
While some might argue that Markstrom isn't worth the offer by the Devils, they are offering what they believe to be fair value, and could be giving a little more to balance what will likely be shorter term.
With a competitive roster, featuring the additions of forward Arseni Gritsyuk, set to join the team after a strong season in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, where he posted 44 points in 49 games, and veteran Yevgeni Dadonov, who scored 40 points with the Dallas Stars last season, Markstrom could take the deal and run with it.
Surely he wouldn't have gone to New Jersey if he didn't believe they could win now, and the prospect of competing for his first Stanley Cup before he decides to hang up his skates could be enough for him to ink the deal and focus on the season ahead without any distractions.
