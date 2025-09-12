Devils Captain Ready for Massive Season
The New Jersey Devils took a step forward last season. After missing the postseason during the 2023-2024 campaign, the Devils rebounded and returned to the playoffs.
With one of the best forward cores in the Eastern Conference and a well-rounded team overall, the Devils are poised to take another leap forward. Led by superstar brothers Jack and Luke Hughes and captain Nico Hischier, it’s a promising time in New Jersey. Plus, the latest reports on the Devils captain is that he has added muscle and looks like an even more imposing version of himself.
Jack Hughes stopped by 32 Thoughts to chat with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas about the offseason, the Devils and the constant chatter about the three Hughes brothers uniting on a single NHL team. While discussing the outlook on the upcoming season, Friedman talked about how massive Hischier looked when they met at the NHL/NHLPA’s European Player Media Tour.
“He looks massive,” Friedman said.“I think I said to him, he just looks… almost like a different guy.”
Hughes hasn’t seen his captain yet this summer, as the two train in entirely different parts of the world during the offseason, but it didn’t surprise him at all to hear it. According to Hughes, Hischier is much bigger and stronger than the information on him suggests.
“I haven't seen him yet, but I know like if you looked him up last year on the NHL app, it had him at like 175 pounds,” he said. “But Nico's like a big... He's like close to 200 pounds.”
And that makes complete sense to Hughes. Especially when you consider the two-way role Hischier plays for the Devils. He’s their top defensive forward, their top penalty killer, a top-six center and a power play contributor. It’s a role that demands strength and resilience throughout the season, which Hischier possesses plenty of.
“Nico’s a big, strong guy,” he said. “He lugs a lot of hard minutes too. He’s in really good hockey shape. Just you know, the minutes he plays and the type of minutes he plays.”
The Devils are one of the many teams challenging the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference. With a top center duo of Hischier and Hughes leading the lineup, a veteran goalie in Jacob Markstrom and a blue line with plenty of promise, it stands to reason that New Jersey is at the top of the challenger list. Just like the appearance of the team’s captain, it looks like a massive year shaping up for the New Jersey Devils.
