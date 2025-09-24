Breakaway on SI

Devils Not Close to Extension With Star Defenseman

The New Jersey Devils still have work to do to bridge the gap between them and a key defenseman.

Nick Horwat

Mar 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The 2025-26 NHL season is right around the corner and the New Jersey Devils still have a crucial piece of business to attend to. Young star defenseman Luke Hughes is still listed as a restricted free agent (RFA) thanks to no new contract with the Devils.

Contract talks have been going on all offseason between Hughes’ camp and the Devils, but there is still a ton of work to do. According to TSN’ Pierre LeBrun, the Devils aren’t close to signing Hughes to a new deal.

“Both sides in Luke Hughes negotiation spoke again Monday night in an effort to find some leeway in talks for the unsigned RFA D,” LeBrun said in a tweet. “Both sides still need to find more common ground. Still a ways apart. Both sides are focused on a long-term deal but aren’t there yet on the AAV.”

LeBrun noted that there doesn’t appear to be any harsh tensions or feelings between the two parties, but the stalemate continues.

“The tone remains amicable between both sides,” LeBrun said. “But it continues to be a grind.”

Hughes has the potential to be one of the NHL’s top defensemen and at the age of 22, he still has a lot of developing to do. In 71 games played last year, he led Devils defensemen in scoring with seven goals and 37 assists for 44 total points.

Originally a fourth-overall pick of the Devils in 2021, Hughes is starting to live up to the expectations. Over his 155-game NHL career, Hughes has 17 goals and 76 assists for 93 points from the blue line.

On a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman referenced a few of the remaining RFAs had left their teams and returned to their home cities.

Luke Hughes
Mar 31, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Hughes was not among the RFAs heading back home, but Friedman did say there was still some work to be done on an extension.

Training camps and the 2025 NHL preseason are underway, and the Devils are losing precious time as Hughes continues to sit out. Hughes is one of five remaining RFAs and arguably the most notable name.

Hughes is still without a deal alongside Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish, Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista, Vegas Golden Knights forward Alexander Holtz and Winnipeg Jets forward Rasmus Kupari.

