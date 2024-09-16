Islanders Goalie Undergoes Offseason Back Surgery
The New York Islanders are entering the 2024-2025 season looking to make the postseason for the third straight time. Having just snuck into the playoffs the past two seasons, the goal this summer was to improve their forward depth and hopefully go from wild card team to top in the Metropolitan Division.
The Islanders followed that plan during the offseason, bringing in several players to compete for top-six roles, as well as fill out their bottom lines. It's a big step for the organization, but their hopes still largely rest on the shoulders of goaltender Ilya Sorokin. The Russian netminder is one of the best in the world at his position.
Last season, Sorokin endured a bit of a struggle by his elite standards. His goals against average surpassed the 3.00 mark for the first time in his NHL career, and there was a sense that he was dealing with some sort of issue.
That chatter continued all summer and even into the end of the offseason. When players began arriving back on Long Island for informal skates, Islanders' general manager Lou Lamoriello told the New York Post that he's been dealing with an upper-body injury that could keep him from some of training camp.
There is now some clarity regarding what Sorokin's been dealing with. Islanders' head coach Patrick Roy informed reporters that their top goaltender had back surgery this summer. The specifics and severity of the surgery remains unknown, but what has been called an upper-body injury is now understood to be an issue with his back. The team's beat reporter for NHL.com, Stefan Rosner, shared an update via his X account.
Both Lamoriello and Roy have been adamant that this will not impact Sorokin's availability for the beginning of the regular season. With training camp just days away, the Islanders will have concrete answers on their starting goaltenders' health very soon.
Sorokin enters his fifth season in NHL and with the Islanders. Over 188 starts with the club, he's won 95 games including 18 shutouts and compiled a career goals against average of 2.54 and a career save percentage of .919%.
