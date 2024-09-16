Penguins Sign Captain Sidney Crosby to Two-Year Deal
The long wait is finally over for fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins; captain Sidney Crosby has signed his extension and is committed to staying with the same organization that drafted him. The Penguins announced that Crosby has signed a two-year extension that will carry through the 2026-27 season.
Not only is Crosby sticking around with the Penguins, he is committing to the same salary he’s had since 2008. Crosby’s new contract will once again sit at an average annual value of $8.7 million.
Considering the skill level Crosby can still compete at, and early estimates projecting at least $10 million annually, this is a steal of a deal for the Penguins. That fact isn’t lost on Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas.
“There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh, and the Penguins organization,” Dubas said. “Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey’s greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career.”
Crosby is set to enter his 20th NHL season and will be the final year under the 12-year contract he started in 2013-14. This new deal will kick off with the 2025-26 season.
Through the first 19 years of his career, Crosby has morphed into one of the greatest players of all time. In 1,272 games played (franchise record), he’s put up 592 goals (21st all-time), 1,004 assists (14th all-time), and 1,596 points (10th all-time).
With at least three years to play in the NHL and with the Penguins, Crosby has a chance to continue climbing the all-time record books. He’s within striking distance of Mario Lemieux for franchise standards in goals (690), assists (1,033), and total points (1,723).
Crosby has also helped lead the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships. He became the youngest captain to win the chalice in 2009, then won back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies as the playoff MVP in 2016 and 2017.
“His dedication to the Penguins through 2027 ensures that our franchise will have its Captain as we go through this phase of our project," Dubas said. "Sid’s commitment reiterates our urgency to build a team around him that can return our team to contention and provide our players with Sid’s leadership and example of what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin.”
Crosby will turn 40 when this new contract comes to an end, and if he stays at the top of his game, he very well could sign another deal to continue adding to his legacy.
