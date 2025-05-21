Islanders Request Permission to Interview Maple Leafs' President
The New York Islanders are making progress toward naming a new general manager. This upcoming offseason could be monumental for the organization, but they need a strong choice to replace the veteran Lou Lamoriello.
The Islanders are reportedly interested in a current executive from the Toronto Maple Leafs to fill that role, and asked permission to interview him. According to a recent report from The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, New York asked for permission to interview Maple Leafs’ President of Hockey Operations, Brendan Shanahan.
“Further complicating the path forward with Shanahan is the fact that the New York Islanders have expressed interest in speaking to him about their top hockey job, according to league sources,” he wrote.
The update comes recently after the Islanders interviewed current Los Angeles Kings advisor Marc Bergevin for a second time. The move shows that the organization is seeking someone with plenty of experience in the NHL executive ranks.
Shanahan has plenty of that, which makes him a perfect fit for the Islanders' search. He’s been in his role with the Maple Leafs for over a decade, and previously served as the Senior Vice President of the NHL before joining Toronto.
The one criticism immediately emerging from this interest is how the Islanders view Shanahan’s performance with the Maple Leafs. Do they see him as the ideal candidate to help this team return to playoff contention? If they do, what about Toronto’s performance and role in it sticks out as a reason to let him lead another rebuild?
Complicating the matter even further is the pending NHL Draft. The Islanders hold the first overall pick, and they need their GM in place. Whoever the organization sets their sights on, they ought to move fast to give themselves a better chance at landing the next NHL superstar.
