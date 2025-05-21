Flyers' Star Rookie Expects More
It didn’t take long for Matvei Michkov to become a star with the Philadelphia Flyers. Through his rookie season, Michkov led the Flyers with 26 goals and finished second in total scoring with 63 points. Despite the solid season from the 20-year-old, Michkov finished outside of the top three in Calder Trophy voting for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.
Not finishing as a finalist for the Calder won’t weigh on Michkov too much, with his main focus set on getting the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In an interview with RG, Michkov says he’s proud of his rookie campaign, but wants better for the team going forward.
“I think it was a great season,” Michkov said. “But I really want our team to make the playoffs every year and fight for the Stanley Cup.”
Falling short of a Calder nomination shows that the 2024-25 season was a perfect year for Michkov, and he sees that. He knows there are areas he can improve upon, and plans on working hard in the offseason to become a much stronger version of himself moving forward.
“I feel I could’ve scored more points and played better in some moments,” Michkov said “There were plenty of chances that I didn’t finish. I didn’t have any specific numbers in mind before the season started, because I didn’t know what to expect. New country, new people. My main goal was to show what I can do and enjoy every game. Sometimes it worked out, sometimes it didn’t.”
John Tortorella was the Flyers coach for a majority of the season, and the two butted heads on occasion, but not enough to ruin Michkov’s trajectory. With Rick Tocchet taking over behind the Flyers’ bench, Michkov is hoping for a chance at the playoffs.
“Now my focus is to train well in the offseason, get stronger, and help the team make the playoffs,” Michkov said. “That’s our main goal.”
Michkov wants to be a big reason for a Stanley Cup run in Philadelphia. He’s driven to turn the tides for the Flyers and is ready to help lead the team to glory. He’s not setting any personal expectations, rather he’s looking forward seeing the team return to the playoffs and vie for a Cup.
“Make the playoffs first, then try to win the Stanley Cup,” Michkov said. “Personally, I’m not setting any specific numbers. The only goal I have is a team goal, and I’ll do everything I can to reach it.”
Michkov wasted no time in showing what he can do at the NHL level and is only going to get better from there. With a new mindset behind the bench, the Flyers are already taking steps towards a successful future.
