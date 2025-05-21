Biggest Storylines to Watch in Stars, Oilers Series
The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers are running it back in the Western Conference Finals. A rematch of last year's conference finals, the Stars and Oilers continue their competition for conference dominance to decide who will appear in the Stanley Cup Finals. While these two teams are very familiar with one another, several major storylines must be monitored in what should be another epic installment of this rivalry.
1. Battle of Top Defensemen
Yes, the Oilers are led by an elite duo in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Either one could take over the series single-handedly. But with these teams so evenly matched, the attention should shift to the blue line for each team, where a battle of top defensemen is ready to begin.
Oilers' defender Evan Bouchard has put together another postseason to remember through two rounds. He leads the team's defense in scoring, with four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 11 games. Three of those points have come on the power play, but he's a threat in every situation.
The Stars have two top-end defensemen who could play a massive part in this series. Thomas Harley's performance has been another step in his development, and he's assumed the number one defender. He has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 13 games.
His play has been vital to Dallas, especially given that their usual number one defenseman, Miro Heiskanen, missed the first 10 postseason contests. A lower-body injury suffered midway through the regular season forced him out for several months, but he's back and up to averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game. He's looking for his first goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but has two points in three contests.
2. Oettinger's Run
Of the four remaining teams, the Stars have a case to make for best starting goalie. 26-year-old Jake Oettinger is peaking at the perfect time for Dallas, putting together another excellent postseason. He's won three of his last four starts and hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Game 6 against the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round. The Oilers are a world-class offense, but will they be able to overpower Oettinger?
3. Injury Boosts Incoming?
The Oilers hope two key players are available during the series despite injuries sidelining them. Goaltender Calvin Pickard and top defender Mattias Ekholm are both progressing through their rehab and could be available to return at some point during the Western Conference Finals. If the Oilers can get Ekholm back, their overall defensive performance will improve against a dangerous Stars offense.
